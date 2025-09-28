CM to lay stone of Bharat Future City today

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is all set to lay foundation stone of the much-hyped new mega city - Bharat Future City, which is being planned in about 30,000 acres.

The Chief Minister will participate in the groundbreaking ceremony of a Greenfield radial road from Raviryal to Amangal, under the Future City project, at Meerkhanpet in Kandukur mandal of Rangareddy district on Sunday.

The proposed Future City will be spread over seven mandals and 56 revenue villages under three assembly constituencies. It is expected to cover an area of 765 sq km. The officials said that international organizations like the World Bank and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will also be the partners in the development of the new mega city. According to state government’s plans, the Future City will be developed as the first net-zero smart city in the country. It will have a 15,000-acre city area and an adjacent 15,000-acre reserve forest, which will act as a green zone. Given its eco-friendly nature, the new city will feature sponge parks, urban forests, water recycling, and zero-discharge. The concept of ‘Live, Learn, Work and Play’ will be implemented. That way, industries, schools, hospitals, parks, and shopping centres will be developed in a single integrated zone. The proposed new city will be divided into zones for healthcare, life sciences, education, knowledge-based industries, entertainment and eco-tourism, along with pharmaceutical industries. The focus will be the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and electric vehicles (EVs). To fast-track the development, a 'single window system' will be implemented for approvals, officials from Municipal Administration and Urban Development said, adding that all types of clearances for building construction, layouts, and industrial units will be available at the office of the Future City Development Authority (FCDA) itself. Plans are afoot to construct the FCDA office in 2.11 acres in Meerkhanpet. The Chief Minister will also perform the Bhoomi Puja for the FCDA building. Along with the radial roads, a new East-West trunk road will be constructed connecting the Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar highways. Single-flow routes are being planned for faster travel without toll fees. Along with this, it will be connected to Metro Phase-2B, the officials said.