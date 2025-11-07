Cold Weather Begins in Telangana: Temperatures Drop to 14.8°C in Adilabad and 17.4°C in Hyderabad

Cold weather has begun in Telangana.

It is seen more in the north, central, and west parts.

Bela in Adilabad was the coldest at 14.8°C today.

In Hyderabad, it was 17.4°C at the University of Hyderabad and 18.4°C at Rajendranagar.

More cold weather is expected from November 9.

COLD WEATHER started to grip Telangana especially North, Central, West TG



Bela in Adilabad recorded lowest min temp of 14.8°C this morning



Temperatures started to drop even in Hyderabad with University of Hyderabad recorded lowest min temp of 17.4°C followed by Rajendranagar… — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) November 7, 2025











