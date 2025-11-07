Live
Cold Weather Begins in Telangana: Temperatures Drop to 14.8°C in Adilabad and 17.4°C in Hyderabad
Highlights
Cold weather has started in Telangana, mainly in the north, central, and west regions.
Cold weather has begun in Telangana.
It is seen more in the north, central, and west parts.
Bela in Adilabad was the coldest at 14.8°C today.
In Hyderabad, it was 17.4°C at the University of Hyderabad and 18.4°C at Rajendranagar.
More cold weather is expected from November 9.
COLD WEATHER started to grip Telangana especially North, Central, West TG— Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) November 7, 2025
Bela in Adilabad recorded lowest min temp of 14.8°C this morning
Temperatures started to drop even in Hyderabad with University of Hyderabad recorded lowest min temp of 17.4°C followed by Rajendranagar…
