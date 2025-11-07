  • Menu
Cold Weather Begins in Telangana: Temperatures Drop to 14.8°C in Adilabad and 17.4°C in Hyderabad

Highlights

Cold weather has started in Telangana, mainly in the north, central, and west regions.

Cold weather has begun in Telangana.

It is seen more in the north, central, and west parts.

Bela in Adilabad was the coldest at 14.8°C today.

In Hyderabad, it was 17.4°C at the University of Hyderabad and 18.4°C at Rajendranagar.

More cold weather is expected from November 9.




