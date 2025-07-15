Collector Abhilasha Abhinav stresses coordination among depts

Nirmal: District Collector Abhilasha Abhinav emphasised the need for coordinated efforts among departments to resolve public issues.

Speaking at a meeting with officials at the Collectorate on Monday, she instructed tahsildars to continuously monitor the implementation of the Bhu Bharati Act and ensure swift resolution of applications. The marking process for Indiramma housing is already 55% complete, and she urged officials to finish the remaining portion immediately and begin construction. In a pioneering move, Nirmal district has issued special Aarogyasri health cards to orphaned children in shelter homes, enabling them to receive up to Rs 10 lakh in free corporate medical care.

The Collector also congratulated women’s groups from the district who were recognised at a programme held in Hyderabad. Under the district Horticulture department, farmer Sandupatla Rajeshwar from Tandhra Ji village in Sarangapur mandal received a subsidy cheque of Rs 93,775 as the first installment for constructing a shed for mulberry leaf cultivation under the Silk Samagra-2 scheme, which has a total budget of Rs 4.5 lakh. The Collector encouraged farmers to think innovatively and cultivate new crops for better profits.

Additional Collectors Faizan Ahmad and Kishore Kumar, RDO Ratnakalyani, and officials from various departments attended the programme.