Collector Inspects Mandal Complex Construction Sites in Narayanpet

Narayanpet: District Collector Sikta Patnaik inspected the proposed construction sites for Kottapally and Gundumal Mandal Complex buildings on Tuesday, accompanied by Special Officer Venkat Reddy. Each Mandal Complex is set to be built at an estimated cost of ₹8.80 crore.

At Kottapally Mandal, officials marked a 1,000-square-yard site near the mandal headquarters for the construction. The Collector reviewed the site and examined the design blueprint of the complex. She also inquired with officials about the road connectivity to the complex from the main road.

Later, the Collector visited Gundumal Mandal, where the complex is planned on a two-acre site next to the PHC (Primary Health Center). Officials informed her that rock formations on the land would be removed before marking the construction site. They also proposed utilizing the remaining land for the construction of a junior college.

Additionally, the Collector inspected the Gundumal-Lingal Ched BT Road works and directed PRED (Panchayat Raj Engineering Department) officer Heerya Naik to expedite the remaining work.

The inspection was attended by Tehsildars Jayaprakash and Bhaskara Swamy, MPDOs of respective mandals, and other concerned officials.