Collector Issues Memo to KGBV Headmistress for Neglecting Nutritious Meal Standards in Gonupadu

Gadwal: District Collector B.M.Santosh issued strict warnings and directed the issuance of a memo to the headmistress of the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Gonupadu village, Gadwal Mandal, for failing to provide mid-day meals as per the prescribed nutritional menu.

During a surprise inspection on Wednesday, the Collector reviewed various aspects of the school including classrooms, kitchen facilities, drinking water supply, mid-day meal quality, and overall hygiene of the premises. He personally interacted with the students and encouraged them to focus on their studies and aim for academic excellence from an early stage. He also verified the attendance register during his visit.

The Collector emphasized the importance of student attendance and advised teachers to identify students lagging in subjects and implement corrective academic measures. Noting the non-compliance with the meal menu, he instructed officials to issue a memo to the school’s headmistress for negligence.

He stated that nutritious meals must be provided daily as per the approved menu to ensure the health and well-being of students. He insisted that only fresh vegetables and quality ingredients be used for cooking and that the kitchen area and utensils remain clean at all times.

Collector Santosh underscored that students deserve quality education, hygienic and tasty food, and good health, and warned that negligence in any of these aspects would not be tolerated.

He also directed the school to make daily use of the Facial Recognition System for real-time monitoring of student attendance and to update UDISE entries on time. Additionally, he stressed that the school surroundings must be kept clean and sanitary at all times.

The inspection was attended by school staff, students, and local officials. The visit highlights the administration’s commitment to improving the quality of education and student welfare in government-run institutions.