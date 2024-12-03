Collector Koya Sri Harsha inspects arrangements for CM’s public meeting

Peddapalli: District Collector Koya Sri Harsha has directed the concerned officials to speed up the work related to power supply to the venue where Chief Minister will address a public meeting on December 4. On Monday, the District Collector along with TGNPDCL MD Varun Reddy inspected the arrangements being made near Pedda Rangampalli substation.

Harsha said that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will address a huge public meeting with one lakh people in attendance at Peddapalli on evening of December 4. He directed officials that necessary lighting should be provided at the parking lot and transformers should be arranged to withstand the load and demand required for the programme.

The Collector said that the wiring work for lighting should be done smoothly, additional transformers should be installed at the meeting venue and precautions should be taken to avoid power interruption under any circumstances.

He said that in the context of the evening in which the Chief Minister is participating, lighting arrangements should be made without any problem. He said that the power connection should be provided properly for the LED screen, audio systems in the background on the stage.

The Collector said that the distribution of job appointment documents will be done to 9,000 candidates selected under Group 4 and other various competitive examinations in the meeting attended by the Chief Minister. The necessary arrangements should be strictly made as there is a possibility of participation of the loan waiver farmers, women and people in this meeting.

District Collector along with RDO Gangaiah, Commissioner Venkatesh, tahsildar Raj Kumar, EE R & B Bhav Singh, concerned officials and others were present.