Collector unveils poster of All India Junior chess competition
Karimnagar: District Collector Pamela Satpathy unveiled the poster of the 3rd All India Junior Chess Competition to be held on July 12 and 13 under the auspices of Genius Chess Academy in Karimnagar.
Speaking on the occasion, she said that chess is a sport that gives a voice to the intelligence of children. Students who excel in chess will excel in all fields.
She advised the organizers to organize the All India Competition to be held in Karimnagar with great enthusiasm.
On this occasion, Genius Chess Academy Coach and Director Kankati Anoop Kumar explained to the Collector that the All India Chess Competition is being organised for the third time. All arrangements related to the competition are being made and the competition is being organised in the Swiss League format.
Genius Chess Academy founder Kankati Kanakaiah, District Sports Department Officer Srinivas Goud, Employees Association President Daram Srinivas Reddy, Kali Charan, Bharadwaj, Sagar, and many others participated.