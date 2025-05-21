Collector warns traders against selling fake seeds

Khammam: Warning that strict action would be taken if traders are found selling fake seeds in the district, Collector Muzammil Khan said that rules should be strictly followed while selling seeds to farmers. He held a meeting with seed retailers and officials at the Collectorate on Tuesday.

The Collector advised the Agriculture department officials to estimate the demand for seeds required for cultivation in the coming monsoon season in the district and take steps accordingly to make those seeds

available there.

The label on the seed bag, the last date of storage, etc. should be clearly stated before selling. The Collector said that the details of the sale of seeds should be updated from time to time.

He said that action would be taken if the records were not updated during surprise inspections in the district. The Collector said that farmers should be provided with a receipt with the date and details of the seed while

selling it.

He said that seeds should be sold only by licensed dealers and retailers. The Collector said that agricultural extension officers should take immediate action if anyone sells seeds illegally within their cluster. The Collector advised the AEOs to collect details of the source of seeds from each farmer during crop booking.

The Collector said that a schedule should be prepared for inspection of seed shops in the district, a checklist should be prepared and each shop should be fully inspected. During the last season, he said, around 100 cotton and chilli farmers had fallen victim to fake seeds. He warned that strict measures are being taken to prevent such a situation from recurring in the future.

He warned that the government and the district administration will work on behalf of the farmers and that if any trader thinks of causing damage to the farmers, strict action will be taken against them using various laws under the jurisdiction of the District Collector.

The Collector said that if fake seeds are supplied, steps will be taken to ensure that farmers are compensated scientifically by the dealers concerned. The Collector suggested that if the dealers come to know that anyone is selling fake seeds, they should immediately inform the concerned Agricultural Extension Officer.