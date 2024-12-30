Committed to delivering govt welfare schemes

Kagaznagar: Raavi Srinivas, Congress Party in-charge for the Sirpur constituency, assured that he is dedicated to ensuring government welfare schemes benefit the rightful recipients. On Sunday, he visited Kothmiri village in Dahegam Mandal to interact with the residents and understand their concerns.

During the visit, villagers brought several issues to his notice, and he promised to address them promptly. He highlighted the struggles farmers faced due to the Dharani system implemented by the previous government. To resolve these issues, he noted that under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the Congress government introduced a new ‘Bhoothar Revenue Act,’ simplifying solutions for land ownership issues.

Srinivas also committed to completing the pending road, drainage, and development projects in the region. Additionally, he assured the villagers that Indiramma housing would be provided exclusively to eligible, homeless families.