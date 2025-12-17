Committee Formed to Select Site for New District Court Complex in Jogulamba Gadwal

Gadwal: In a significant development, the Hon’ble High Court has taken a considered and positive decision regarding the selection of land for the construction of the new District Court Complex in Jogulamba Gadwal district. Acting on long-pending representations and public aspirations, a committee has been constituted to identify a suitable site for the proposed court buildings.

For the past two to three years, the Gadwal Bar Association, along with leaders of various political parties, public organizations, employees, and workers’ unions, had been demanding that the District Court Complex be constructed at a location in or around Gadwal town. These demands were expressed through various forms of protests, representations, and public movements.

Taking these sustained efforts into account, the Principal District Judge, Smt. N. Premalatha, issued a circular on Wednesday announcing the formation of a committee comprising senior advocates to examine and recommend a suitable site. The committee has been tasked with identifying land appropriate for the construction of 10 + 2 courts in Jogulamba Gadwal district.

As per the directions of the District Judge, the committee is required to inspect and evaluate potential sites and assess their overall suitability. Key factors to be considered include ease of accessibility, functional utility, scope for future expansion, security requirements, availability of basic infrastructure, and other related aspects essential for a modern court complex.

The committee has been directed to submit its detailed report on or before January 9, 2026.

The members of the committee are:

1. T. Manohar, Advocate,

2. M. Madhusudan Babu, Advocate,3. K. Narasimulu, Advocate,

4. G. Sudhakar, Advocate,5. M. P. Krishnayya, Advocate,

6. G. Venkatadri Reddy, Advocate.

The decision has been widely welcomed by members of the legal fraternity and the public, who view it as a constructive step toward strengthening judicial infrastructure in the district and addressing long-standing demands.