Complete Smart City works on a war footing, Ponnam tells officials

Karimnagar: Transport BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar directed municipal corporation officials to complete the Smart City works undertaken on a war footing.

The Minister reviewed the development works of Karimnagar Municipal Corporation along with Manakondur MLA Kavvampally Satyanarayana at the Collectorate on Tuesday.

District Collector Pamela Satpathy and Additional Collector of Local Bodies Praful Desai were present in this meeting.

On this occasion, the Minister said that the vigilance investigation is going on under the Additional Collector on the Smart City works in some places. The people are facing severe problems due to the dump yard and the District Collector has been directed to find a permanent solution for this.

He directed officials to collect details of those who have taken up illegal constructions on government lands. Similarly, it was ordered to collect the details of building constructions undertaken without permission. The District Collector was directed to pay special attention to these and keep a special vigil on constructions that are undertaken without permission.

Prabhakar said that the problems in Karimnagar Corporation should be resolved from time to time. The public money should not be wasted, every work should be done with quality and it should be seen that the people benefit. After the completion of the development works, the bills should be paid to the contractors on a regular basis.

The Minister ordered to stop the practice of paying bills to those who did not complete the work. He said that special attention should be paid to ensure that no problems arise in the supply of drinking water. Special attention should be paid to the collection of taxes and that taxes should be collected from the big companies and malls from time to time. Officials suggested re-verification of works undertaken under general funds. If there are any errors in the performance of duties, they should be rectified. Manair River Front has to be completed expeditiously. 73 percent of the works have been completed. It is stated that 22 WiFi hotspot centers have been set up as part of Smart City for the people’s use.

A statue of former MP Juvvadi Chokka Rao should be installed immediately in front of One- Town police station. The District Collector has been directed to conduct a weekly review of every department related to the Corporation. It is said that this will increase the accountability of governance in the municipal corporation. He warned that strict action will be taken if the municipal officials are negligent.

RDO K Maheshwar, Municipal Commissioner B Srinivas, Municipal officials and others participated in this meeting.