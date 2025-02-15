Cong govt comeback at Centre certain in 2029

Hyderabad: TPCC working president T Jagga Reddy has expressed strong confidence that the Congress party will emerge victorious in the 2029 general elections, winning 300 Lok Sabha seats, and that Rahul Gandhi would become the Prime Minister.

At a media interaction, Jagga Reddy challenged Union Minister G Kishan Reddy to secure the sanction of Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) for Telangana. He said if either Kishan Reddy or Raghunandan Rao succeeds in securing the ITIR, he would felicitate them. He pledged that if Reddy fails to secure the ITIR before the next elections, he would personally speak to Rahul Gandhi to make the project a reality as soon as he becomes PM.

Highlighting the Congress party's commitment to education, Jagga Reddy recalled how the IIT in Sangareddy was sanctioned when YS Rajasekhara Reddy was the Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh. Jagga Reddy shared that although he didn’t know even the full form of IIT at the time, he understood the tremendous benefits it would bring to Sangareddy district.

Referring to BJP leader Raghunandan Rao, Jagga Reddy emphasised that unlike Rao, he may not have formally studied law, but he has always been in tune with the people's hearts and understood their needs. He lamented that after the BJP came to power, they shelved the IIT project. Drawing a comparison, Jagga Reddy highlighted how 30 years ago, an IIT was established in a forest area called Powai in Mumbai, which has since developed into Greater Mumbai. He asserted that Telangana, too, has the potential for such transformative projects if the right support is given.