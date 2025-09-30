Cong mobilises full strength in Palair

Kusumanchi (Khammam): Palair constituency is set to witness MPTC and ZPTC elections in the first phase i.e. on October 23 and the Congress party is mobilising its full strength to ensure a sweeping victory. Minister for Revenue Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy held a review meeting on Monday at the Palair MLA camp office in Kusumanchi assessing party preparedness at the mandal level. To ensure transparency in the selection of candidates, the party is setting up mandal-level committees with nine members each.

These committees will evaluate potential candidates based on their winnability, loyalty to the party, and local acceptance. In instances where multiple aspirants hail from a single village, the selection will be made with strategic consideration to maximise the party’s chances.

The minister also stressed the importance of resolving internal disputes within villages through dialogue and moving forward with unity. He assured that those unable to contest due to reservation-related constraints will be considered for alternative opportunities within the party structure.

Sending a strong message to party members, Ponguleti warned that disciplinary action will be taken against anyone acting against the party’s interests. “Victory is possible only with collective effort and organizational discipline,” he said. Addressing the gathering, Ponguleti said that these elections will be conducted under the 42% BC (Backward Classes) reservations recently announced by the Congress government through a Government Order (GO).

“No government in the past has shown this level of commitment to BC empowerment,” he stated.

He clarified that the list of reservations has already been finalised and published village-wise. While a few individuals have challenged the GO in the High Court, the court is set to deliver its verdict on October 8. “We will respect the court’s decision and conduct the elections accordingly,” the minister assured.