Cong turning Gandhi Bhavan into ‘Galeej Bhavan’ with their rhetoric: BRS

Hyderabad: Finding fault with the Congress leaders for making objectionable comments against their party leaders, the BRS leaders on Sunday alleged that the Congress had done ‘injustice’ to Telangana in all aspects during its nineteen months of rule.

Addressing a press conference here, party leader Erolla Srinivas, Manne Goverdhan B Ramamurthy, K Vijay Kumar, Allipuram Venkteshwar Reddy alleged that the Congress leaders were targeting the party leaders like KCR, KTR and Harish Rao. Errolla Srinivas said that the Congress leaders were forgetting the culture. “They have turned Gandhi Bhavan into ‘Galeej Bhavan’ with their rhetoric. They are talking cheap words about KCR, KTR and Harish Rao without any subject. We are ready for a discussion on everything. When KTR came for a discussion, the Congress leaders ran away,” said Srinivas.

The BRS leader alleged that the Congress had done injustice to Telangana in all aspects during its 19 months of rule, When AP CM Chandrababu Naidu was diverting water, they targeted KCR leaving out the AP CM. He alleged that the Congress leaders were in deep sleep until Harish Rao brought out the Banakacherla issue. “There is no point in your powerpoint presentations. It is a waste of power consumption for PPTs. Intellectuals are worried that a conspiracy is being hatched to merge Telangana with Andhra,” said Srinivas. The Congress leaders were defaming Telangana at the national level. Where are Kodandaram and Akunuri Murali? Shouldn’t Congress leaders be taught knowledge, asked a BRS leader.