Congress MP dares BRS for debate on poll promises

Hyderabad: Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy dared BRS leaders for an open debate on the implementation of poll promises by both Congress and BRS while being in power.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday, the Congress MP voiced strong criticism of the previous BRS government and former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s governance during the last ten years.

“We are ready to discuss the development made by the Congress government in 10 months and the development made by the BRS government in 10 years.

Let’s bring each manifesto from your ten years and our manifesto for a fair comparison.

In just ten months, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy hasn’t taken a single day off, while KCR’s track record shows he’s barely spent ten days in the Secretariat over ten years,” he pointed out.

The Congress MP also lambasted former Minister T Harish Rao for frequently indulging in baseless allegations against the Congress government instead of giving constructive suggestions. “Under the BRS government, only interest payments have been made on debt relief; in contrast, CM Revanth Reddy has tackled debt relief head-on, despite the challenges. You tell us, have we not provided better governance?” he questioned.

The Congress MP alleged that the rivalry between close family members for BRS leadership roles was evident and that the BRS party was not established for Telangana’s welfare, but for collections and commissions.