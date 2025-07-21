Congress Workers Warn of Protest March from Gadwal to Gandhi Bhavan Over Neglect of BC Leadership

Gadwal: In a strongly-worded declaration of discontent, senior Congress leaders and grassroots workers from Gadwal expressed their anger over the party’s alleged neglect of BC (Backward Class) leadership and loyal cadre. At an extended Congress party workers’ meeting held at Brindavan Gardens in Gadwal, former Municipal Chairman B.S. Keshav and former Vice Chairman, TPCC member Ganjipet Shankar, led the chorus of voices demanding recognition and justice from the party high command.

Allegations of Neglect and Injustice

Addressing the gathering, B.S. Keshav alleged that although SC, ST, BC, and Minority communities played a crucial role in establishing a Congress-led people’s government in Telangana, the very same communities — especially in Gadwal — are now being sidelined. He accused the party of ignoring the local BC leadership and said that this neglect is contradictory to the principles on which the current Congress government came to power.

Keshav emphasized that before the 2023 Assembly elections, the Congress party in Gadwal was in a fragile state, and it was only under the leadership of party in-charge Saritha Tirupathayya that grassroots-level efforts were made to strengthen the party. “Despite losing the election by a narrow margin, Saritha remains a people’s leader with moral victory,” he said.

Protest Against MLA Defection and Party’s Silence

The leaders strongly criticized the Congress high command for giving prominence to a BRS MLA who defected into the Congress post-elections. They claimed this act demoralized the local cadre, who had worked tirelessly during the elections. They also pointed out that nominated posts and welfare benefits have not been extended to grassroots workers who supported Congress through thick and thin.

Ganjipet Shankar emphasized that even now, party workers continue to work sincerely under Saritha's leadership, responding to the party’s call despite being overlooked.

Demand for Clarity from High Command

The leaders questioned why, when AICC leader Rahul Gandhi is championing 42% reservation for BCs, the Congress party is failing to uphold the same ideals in Gadwal. “What is the Congress party’s stance on Saritha’s leadership? Has she been sidelined? The high command must clarify,” they demanded.

The meeting saw loud support for the demand that Saritha's supporters should be prioritized in local body elections and schemes such as the Indiramma Housing Scheme. The leaders said that the entire Gadwal constituency stood behind Saritha during the elections, and despite conspiracies leading to her narrow defeat, she continues to have mass support, especially among the weaker sections.

Threat of Protest March to Gandhi Bhavan

Strong criticism was leveled against the inclusion and elevation of leaders from other parties, particularly the BRS MLA, while loyal Congress workers were left unrewarded. “How can those who did not wear the Congress scarf or campaign for the party now receive the benefits meant for real Congress workers?” they questioned.

“If the Congress high command continues to ignore the workers who stood by the party in its lowest phase and gives opportunities to outsiders who came through the back door, we will launch a protest march from Gadwal to Gandhi Bhavan,” they warned.

Attendees

The meeting was attended by a large number of Congress leaders and former public representatives, including:

Madhu Sudhan Babu

Balgere Narayana Reddy

Mohammad Ishaq

Macherla Varalakshmi

Venkataswamy Goud

Gonupadu Srinivas Goud

Pedapalli Alwala Rajasekhar Reddy

DTDC Narasimhulu

Bhaskar Yadav

Youth Congress District President Tirumalesh

General Secretary S. Lathipuram Venkatarami Reddy

Pulipati Venkatesh

D.R. Sridhar

Kotesh

Vakiti Sanjeevulu

Yusuf

S. Krishna

Mahesh

Advocate Shafiullah

Suresh

Nagaraju

Anand Goud (Patapalem)

Mahanandi Reddy

Patel Srinivasulu

Aragidda Balakrishna

Seesala Venkat Reddy

Janardhan Reddy, and others.

The event sent a clear message to the Congress leadership: loyalty and dedication at the grassroots cannot be traded for political expediency. Party workers expect acknowledgment, representation, and fairness as Congress moves toward local body elections.