Constable dies as gun misfires in Kothagudem

A constable died after his gun misfired here under Kachanapalli police limits on Saturday morning. The victim identified as Santosh Yadav, a native of Gavicherla in Warangal district.

The incident took place at Komararam police station in Kachanapally village of Gundala mandal when the Santosh was inspecting the gun during post protection weapon drill in the police station. His death was instantaneous as he was injured in his head.

Santosh Yadav belong to Telangana State Special Police sixth battallion and was attached to Komararam under Yellandu police sub-division.

His body was shifted to Yellandu government hospital for autopsy. The police registered a case and took up an investigation. It is learned that Santosh's parents went for a marriage proposal three days before the incident. A pall of gloom descended in the village with the death of the constable.