Consumer Awareness Seminar in Mahabubnagar Today

Mahabubnagar: An important seminar aimed at creating awareness on consumer rights and protection is being organized today at the TNGOs meeting hall, Telangana Chowrasta. The program is jointly conducted by the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Mahabubnagar, Nenu Saitam NGO, and ICFAI Law College, Hyderabad in Mahabubnagar on Saturday.

The seminar will be held from 10 AM to 2 PM and is expected to draw the participation of a large number of consumers from across the district.

District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission President M. Anuradha will attend as the Chief Guest, while social activist and Nenu Saitam President Diddi Praveen Kumar will grace the event as the Guest of Honour.

Speaking ahead of the program, Praveen Kumar urged people to take part actively in the seminar, stressing that such platforms empower consumers with knowledge about their rights, responsibilities, and legal remedies available in case of disputes.

With growing concerns over consumer exploitation and lack of awareness, this seminar is expected to play a vital role in educating the public on safeguarding their interests and ensuring fair practices in the market.