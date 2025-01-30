‘Controversial’ Rs. 400 cr land deal raises eyebrows

Hyderabad: Urdu lovers group ‘Mohibban-e-Urdu’ comprising various organisations began a ‘probe’ into a land deal worth Rs 400 crore, where the property in question was granted for language promotion.

The committees have begun their work and are expected to submit their reports soon. They were established to

probe irregularities and protect Urdu institutions and assets in Telangana.

The controversy centres on ‘Karab Bagh’, a four-acre three-gunta property near Golconda Fort, historically granted by Nizam VII for the promotion of Urdu language and culture. Allegations surfaced that the land valued at Rs 400 crore was sold for a mere Rs two crore through a

questionable deal in 2023, despite a 2013 court ruling affirming its ownership by Idara-e-Adabiyat-e-Urdu.

The committees, led by MPJ President Mohammed Abdul Azeez and former MP Syed Aziz Pasha, are probing the circumstances surrounding the sale, alleged violations of legal statutes, and the broader challenges faced by Urdu institutions in Telangana. Their mandate

includes auditing the Idara-e-Adabiyat-e-Urdu’s assets and addressing the chronic shortage of Urdu teachers, lack of Urdu departments in universities, and the discontinuation of Urdu PhD programmes at Osmania University.

Legal experts, including advocate MA Salam have pointed to breaches of the Societies Registration Act and the Transfer of Property Act, alongside criminal violations. Leaders at the meeting demanded a government audit, nullification of the sale, and criminal prosecution of those involved.

The State-level committee aims to launch a comprehensive campaign for the preservation and promotion of Urdu. Conveners have assured that findings from their investigations will be made public, with recommendations to address the issues plaguing Urdu’s heritage and institutional framework. “This is not just a legal issue but a fight for cultural and linguistic survival,” said Tahreek Muslim Shabban President Mushtaq Mallik, urging the community to stay united in their efforts to safeguard Urdu’s legacy.

The committees’ reports are expected to provide clarity on the status of Urdu institutions and a roadmap for resolving the issues threatening the language’s future in Telangana.