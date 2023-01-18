Conviction rate must increase: Cyberabad CP Stephen Ravindra

Rangareddy: Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Ravindra, on Tuesday held a crime review meeting with the officers of all the police stations of Madhapur zone under Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

On this occasion, Cyberabad CP Stephen Ravindra said that the staff in all the police stations should work hard to reduce the number of crimes. The areas in the IT corridor like Gachibowli, Madhapur, Rayadurgam, Narsingi under the jurisdiction of Cyberabad Commissionerate are a special attraction for investments, so if crime rate is controlled and law and order are maintained, employment will be created for the citizens.

He instructed the staff of all police stations on the targets to be achieved in crime control by the year 2023 and ordered to adopt visible policing and proactive policing methods and always make patrol vehicles available to the public in crowded areas and intersections. Keeping a vigil on the illegal activities, all the cases registered in the police station are to be investigated in quality manner as per the law and the investigating officers have been ordered to file charge sheets and present them in the courts expeditiously.

The police has to focus on court attendance, convictions and witness. The areas of where the crime rate is most prevalent should identified and reorganize the point books accordingly. Local SHOs should keep a vigil on the activities of MO criminals, history sheeters and rowdy sheeters and ensure that they do not engage in any anti-social activities. The police has to ensure that public peace is not disturbed. The police must focus on registration of PD act law and establishment of CCTV law. Crimes DCP Kalmeshwar Singhanwar, Madapur DCP Shilpavalli, Admin DCP Indira , Crimes ADCP Narsimha Reddy, SB ADCP Ravi Kumar, ACPs, Inspectors, DIs and other police personnel were also present.