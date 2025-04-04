Cops launch QR code for Sri Ram Navami

Kothagudem: District SP Rohith Raju on Thursday said that strong measures will be taken on behalf of the police department to ensure that devotees do not face any inconvenience during the Sri Ram Navami and Pattabhisheka Mahotsavam to be held in Bhadrachalam on April 6 and 7. As part of this, a QR code and an online link have been created under the auspices of the police department so that devotees can easily find and reach the parking lots, welfare pavilions, sectors and laddu and thalambra counters.

The SP said that devotees can easily reach their required places in Bhadrachalam on the Navami and Pattabhisheka Mahotsava dates through the online link https://bhadrachalam.netlify.app . Similarly, he said that security arrangements will be made with approximately 2000 police personnel to prevent any untoward incidents.