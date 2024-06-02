Counting of Votes Begins for Mahabub Nagar MLC By-election

The counting of votes for the Mahabub Nagar local bodies constituency MLC by-election commenced at 8 am on Sunday at the Local Government Boys Junior College. A total of 1,437 out of the 1,439 eligible voters cast their votes in this election.

Five tables have been set up for the counting process, with four tables assigned to count 300 votes each and one table allocated to count 237 votes. The candidates in the election include Manne Jeevan Reddy from the Congress party, Naveen Kumar Reddy from the Bharasa party, and Sudarshan Goud running as an Independent candidate.



Kasireddy Narayana Reddy, the current MLC of Mahabub Nagar local body, won the by-election as an MLA in the Kalvakurti constituency while representing the Congress party.

The polling for this by-election took place on March 28, but the counting has been delayed due to the ongoing general elections. Stay tuned for updates on the results of this closely watched by-election.