CPI resents Gaddar Award to Allu Arjun, Razakar

Warangal: The Gaddar awards given to actor Allu Arjun and the Razakar movie are not the best in the spirit of people’s expectations, CPI State Assistant Secretary Takkalapally Srinivas Rao said. Speaking at a party meeting in Hanumakonda on Friday, he found fault with the jury for giving the ‘Best Heritage Film’ award to the Razakar movie.

The Razakar film story is full of deviations. It denigrated the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in Telangana Peasant Armed Struggle. The peasants’ struggle was against the landlords and zamindars was for land, food, and freedom from slavery; however, the Razakar film depicted it as a rift between the Hindus and the Muslims,” Rao said.

He said that the Communists-led armed struggle that freed 3,000 villages from the Nizam’s rule. It also saw the distribution of 10 lakh acres to the farmers and the poor, he added.

Referring to the Best Actor award to All Arjun for his performance in the Pushpa film in which he acted as a red sander smuggler, Rao questioned the government about what kind of message it was delivering to the youth. He also objected to an award for the Kalki film, which showed superstitions.

Rao demanded that the Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy to scrap the awards to which he objected.

Senior leaders Mothe Linga Reddy, Karre Bikshapathi, Nedunuri Jyothy, Siraboina Karnakar and Manda Sadalaxmi were among others present.