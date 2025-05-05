CPM Celebrates Karl Marx’s 207th Birth Anniversary, Calls for United Struggles in His Path

Gadwal: The 207th birth anniversary of Karl Marx, the world-renowned economist, philosopher, political theorist, and revolutionary thinker, was celebrated with great reverence at the CPM District Office in Gadwal on Monday. The event was organized under the aegis of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Speaking on the occasion, CPM State Leader Kotam Raju and District Secretary A. Venkataswamy hailed Karl Marx as a towering intellectual who had a profound influence on the world in the past millennium. They described him as a global humanist whose philosophy remains relevant even today.

“Marx was the great visionary who showed humanity the path to liberation. He was the first to articulate the exploitative relationship between labor and capital and gave voice to the working class,” said Kotam Raju. He noted that Marx had foreseen the economic crises that the world is currently facing and proposed solutions long ago.

The leaders emphasized that Marx’s seminal work Das Kapital serves as a guiding light for oppressed communities across the world. They criticized today’s rulers for favoring capitalists with concessions while pushing workers and the general public into modern-day slavery.

Calling upon the youth to read and understand Marx's life and principles, the CPM leaders urged them to strive for the implementation of his philosophy. They also called on communist forces to unite and fight collectively in the path shown by Marx.

The event was attended by several key party members, including CPM State Leader Kotam Raju, District Secretary Venkataswamy, District Committee Members V.V. Narasimha, Singaraju Maddileti.