Live
- 21-Year-Old Indian Student Arrested in US for Impersonating Officer, Scamming Elderly Woman
- Putin Expresses “Full Support” to PM Modi After Pahalgam Terror Attack; Rejects External Pressure Amid Pakistan's Call for International Probe
- US Woman Lists 10 Practical Things India Does Better Than Other Countries
- Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’ Opens Summer Movie Season with $76 Million at Box Office
- Cinco de Mayo Celebrations Canceled in US Cities Amid Trump’s Immigration Crackdown
- Refrain from demolishing rooftop eateries in Kolkata till further orders: Calcutta High Court
- Rains damage crops over 2,200 hectares in Andhra Pradesh
- TMC MPs Urge Home Minister's Intervention As Bengali Migrant Workers Allegedly Face Violence In Odisha
- Kheera vs Kakdi: Which Superfood Is Healthier and More Hydrating in Summer?
- Gujarat: 561 new voters added in Kadi and Visavadar Assembly seats
CPM Celebrates Karl Marx’s 207th Birth Anniversary, Calls for United Struggles in His Path
he 207th birth anniversary of Karl Marx, the world-renowned economist, philosopher, political theorist, and revolutionary thinker, was celebrated with great reverence at the CPM District Office in Gadwal on Monday.
Gadwal: The 207th birth anniversary of Karl Marx, the world-renowned economist, philosopher, political theorist, and revolutionary thinker, was celebrated with great reverence at the CPM District Office in Gadwal on Monday. The event was organized under the aegis of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).
Speaking on the occasion, CPM State Leader Kotam Raju and District Secretary A. Venkataswamy hailed Karl Marx as a towering intellectual who had a profound influence on the world in the past millennium. They described him as a global humanist whose philosophy remains relevant even today.
“Marx was the great visionary who showed humanity the path to liberation. He was the first to articulate the exploitative relationship between labor and capital and gave voice to the working class,” said Kotam Raju. He noted that Marx had foreseen the economic crises that the world is currently facing and proposed solutions long ago.
The leaders emphasized that Marx’s seminal work Das Kapital serves as a guiding light for oppressed communities across the world. They criticized today’s rulers for favoring capitalists with concessions while pushing workers and the general public into modern-day slavery.
Calling upon the youth to read and understand Marx's life and principles, the CPM leaders urged them to strive for the implementation of his philosophy. They also called on communist forces to unite and fight collectively in the path shown by Marx.
The event was attended by several key party members, including CPM State Leader Kotam Raju, District Secretary Venkataswamy, District Committee Members V.V. Narasimha, Singaraju Maddileti.