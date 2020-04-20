Criminal cases against lockdown violators: Nizamabad CP Kartikeya

Nizamabad: Commissioner of Police Karthikeya warned the people living in red zone areas that stringent action will be taken against them, if they come on to the road. On Monday, he paid a surprise visit to Nizamabad city and interacted with the citizens.

During his visit, the Commissioner identified 53 bikes and 11 cars traveling on the road without a valid reason or work. He seized the vehicles and gave counselling to them.

Also warned them that the violators of lockdown norms will be arrested.

The Commissioner said criminal cases will be filed against fraudsters, who produce fake documents and quote silly reasons for coming out of their houses. As many as 2,996 vehicles were seized and Rs 12

lakhs fine was collected from the violators since the day of implementation of the lockdown, he informed.

105 lockdown violation cases were registered so far and five persons were arrested in connection with the attack on doctors at the District Hospital, Karthikeya said.