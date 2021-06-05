CS Somesh Kumar Conducts A Review Meeting With All The District Collectors

State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has directed the district collectors to fasten the processing of pending applications in various categories related to land on the Dharani portal. On Saturday, CS Somesh Kumar held a video conference with district collectors. CS reviewed Dharani complaints, construction of new collectorate buildings, special food processing zones, setting up of newly sanctioned medical college, grievances in Dharani portal, resolution etc.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Somesh Kumar said that district collectors should pay special attention to resolving land-related complaints and various categories in the Dharani portal. He ordered to resolve all applications relating to land matters and prohibited properties by June 10th. He said that all the pending cases in the respective modules on the portal should be taken up with a special drive and resolved.



The land for the food processing zone in each district has been identified and directed to be acquired by TSISC. He said, they should at least find 100 acres and acquire it officially completing the required process. CS suggested that the collectors of the respective districts should immediately identify the site and hand it over to the concerned department for setting up of newly sanctioned medical colleges. He said to get prepared for the launch of newly constructed collectorate buildings. It was ordered to speed up the work of the collectorates which are under construction and asked to complete the building with all the required furnishings.

