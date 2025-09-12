Cyber Cop 2025 awards: Bandi Sanjay calls for collective action to tackle cyber threats

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar called for collective action and indigenous innovation to tackle the rising threat of cyber attacks.

On Thursday, he addressed the Cyber Cop 2025 Awards Ceremony at the Central Detective Training Institute (CDTI), Ramantapur. The event, jointly organized by the Bureau of Police Research & Development (BPR&D), Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB), and ISB Hyderabad, celebrated the achievements of young innovators and law enforcement professionals in cybersecurity.

“The country is undergoing a digital revolution, and with it, cyber threats are growing rapidly. We must find Indian solutions to global problems,” said Bandi Sanjay, while presenting trophies and certificates to the winners. He praised hackathons as vital platforms that unite startups, students, and professionals to develop tools that protect citizens, institutions, and the economy.

The Minister highlighted ongoing efforts to track cryptocurrency transactions and combat deepfake content, fake websites, and malicious mobile applications. He stressed that cybersecurity is now a core component of national security and called for the use of advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Blockchain analytics to strengthen digital defenses.

Addressing the threat of deepfakes, Bandi Sanjay noted that CERT-In has issued guidelines on watermarking, content moderation, and rapid detection. National Cyber Forensic Labs and the Cyber Hygiene Centre are equipping law enforcement with cutting-edge tools. The Minister congratulated all participating agencies and innovators, stating, “Together, we are not just fighting cyber threats—we are building a safe and powerful India.”