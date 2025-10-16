Dattatreya visits ESIC Medical College

Former Governor and senior statesman Bandaru Dattatreya visited the ESIC Medical College and Super Speciality Hospital in Sanathnagar on Thursday, engaging with students, faculty, and patients.

The visit was marked by a detailed presentation from Dr Sirish Kumar G Chavan, Dean of ESIC Medical College, highlighting the institution’s achievements and ongoing development initiatives. Addressing the students, Dattatreya commended the college for its academic excellence and the hospital for its dedicated service to insured persons.

He emphasised the importance of holistic healthcare and advocated for the continued integration of AYUSH and Yoga services. He also encouraged the institution to organise guest lectures by eminent personalities to instil core values in the medical students.

In a significant moment, Dattatreya met Balamani, a patient who recently underwent an “Awake Craniotomy”—a complex neurosurgical procedure performed while the patient remains conscious. Dattatreya lauded the medical team for their expertise and the patient for her courage and cooperation.

The former Governor also toured several key departments of the ESIC Super Speciality Hospital, including the Dialysis Unit, Neurosurgery Department, Cath Lab, and Operating Theatres. He interacted with patients and their attendants, inquiring about the quality of care and services being provided, and expressed his appreciation for the faculty and medical staff.