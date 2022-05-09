Daunting task for young sports persons in Telangana to get government job

Hyderabad: Even after having sports policy which specifies two per cent reservation in sports, experts feel that it would be a daunting task for young sports persons in the State to get a government job, thanks to the unclear definition of 'meritorious' sports persons.

According to former sportspersons, there is confusion on the two per cent quota in government jobs; even sports persons were also getting carried away with the announcement. They point out two government orders for the confusion among sportspersons in the State.

A former hockey player said while GO 74, issued in 2012 in the undivided Andhra Pradesh, specifies the disciplines in which the reservation would be applicable, the GO issued by the Telangana government (GO 5) issued on May 14, 2018, states that only meritorious players would get the reservation benefit.

When asked about the definition of meritorious sportspersons, authorities said only those players would be selected who have achieved ranks at national and international level. Experts said if national and international ranks are taken into considerations candidates would be hardly one or two. The ranked players are well established in their fields.

"In many cases, those who opt for sports hardly get time to study;their main focus will be on sports rather than studies," said the former hockey player.

As per new rules, a sports person should at least have a degree from a university; he should also write the examination, which is said to be a tough nut to crack these days. Many sports associations want the government to adopt policy of governments of Haryana, Punjab and Kerala, where the best sports persons are encouraged by giving jobs without any examination.

"If the government wants to do justice and encourage sports in the State, it should provide jobs directly without any examination," said Sridhar, a basketball player.