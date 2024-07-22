Gadwal: DC BM Santhosh urges Prompt Resolution of Praja Vani applications.In a concerted effort to address public grievances, District Collector B.M Santhosh emphasized the importance of swiftly resolving applications received during the Prajavani program. Held in the conference hall of the integrated district office complex, the program saw active participation from district residents seeking solutions to their problems.

The District Collector, along with Additional Collectors Musini Venkateshwarlu and Narsinga Rao, received and reviewed a total of 46 applications from various parts of the district. The Collector reassured the attendees that each complaint would be thoroughly examined and resolved promptly based on its merits. He stressed that the confidence placed by the public in the Prajavani program to solve their issues would be met with a committed response from the authorities.

Collector Santhosh advised officials to meticulously review the complaints and work towards immediate resolutions. This approach, he noted, is essential in maintaining public trust and ensuring efficient administration.

District department officials and other concerned parties were also present at the program, demonstrating a unified effort to address and resolve the grievances of the district's residents.