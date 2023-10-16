DC inspects Media certification and Monitoring Cell(MC MC)

The district Collector Valluri Kranti had inspected the Media Monitoring and Certification Cell established in the IDOC media centre.

On this occasion the collector said that the information related to the Assembly elections should be provided to the print and electronic media ,through media centre from time to time.

She said that the Media certification centre has been set up at the IDOC complex according to the guidelines of the election commission.

The Identification of the publicating Paid news by MCMC cell should be monitored and the advertisements and broadcasting of paid articles without prior permission should be counted in the expenditure of the concerned candidates .And the advertisement of political parties in social media ,and the news coming on the channels should be fully recorded.

The collector said that the advertisements including ,News magazines,e papers, television channels,local cable networks, social media and short messages,and other audio video should be released only after obtaining prior permissions from MCMC .

She made it clear that Special attention should be paid to the posts on social media and that leagal action will be taken against the posts that violate the election code of conduct.The collector asked the media people to provide full cooperation to conduct the election in transperant and peace full and impartial manner.

The additional collector Cheerla Srinivas Sagar,DPRO Chennamma, Krishna Reddy MCMC members and staff were participated in the morning at the IDOC room no.G 45.