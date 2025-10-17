Differences among ministers upset CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy turned serious on increasing infighting between his Cabinet colleagues. According to sources, the Chief Minister enquired Information & Public Relations and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy about the Medaram temple development tender issue and the fight with Endowments Minister Konda Surekha on transferring the works to Roads & Buildings Department.

The CM warned that the party’s high command will be serious on increasing infighting between the Cabinet ministers. He suggested to the ministers to maintain dignity and cordial relations with their Cabinet colleagues in the public. The objectionable comments made by BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar against SC, ST and Minorities Welfare Minister Adluri Lakshman Kumar was also discussed in the Cabinet meeting. Revanth Reddy cautioned that differences between the ministers will affect the winning prospects of the Congress in the ensuing by-election to Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency.