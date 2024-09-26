Live
DIG LS Chauhan Inspects Police Stations
NagarKurnool: Jogulamba Gadwal DIG L.S. Chauhan conducted a surprise inspection of the Peddakothapally and Kollapur Police Stations in Nagar Kurnool district. Afterward, he visited the District SP Office. During the inspection, he thoroughly examined several departments within the police stations and carefully reviewed the records being maintained. He inquired about the various police services being provided to the public.
Speaking with the police officers, DIG Chauhan emphasized the importance of delivering services to the public in a manner that brings a good reputation and recognition to the police department.
He advised the officers to work diligently to ensure justice for every individual who approaches with a problem. At the SP office, DIG Chauhan was welcomed with a bouquet by District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath. They later held discussions on various issues. Additional SPs CH Rameshwar, TA Bharat, along with CIs and SIs from the Nagar Kurnool division, participated in the program.