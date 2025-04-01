  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Dispute between HCA and SRH resolved after discussions

Dispute between HCA and SRH resolved after discussions
x
Highlights

The long-standing dispute between the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has been settled following a crucial meeting between HCA secretary Devraj and SRH representatives.

Hyderabad: The long-standing dispute between the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has been settled following a crucial meeting between HCA secretary Devraj and SRH representatives.

During the discussions, SRH emphasised the need to adhere to the tripartite agreement between SRH, HCA, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The IPL franchise proposed that 10 per cent of the stadium’s seating capacity should be allocated to them as per their agreement. However, the HCA maintained that the existing ticket allocation should remain unchanged.

As part of the settlement, the HCA has been allotted 3,900 complimentary passes. The meeting marks a resolution to the conflict that had caused uncertainty over ticketing rights and seating arrangements at the stadium.

The development ensures clarity for future matches hosted at the venue, bringing relief to both parties involved.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick