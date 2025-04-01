Live
- Pakistan to begin deportation of Afghan refugees as deadline ends
- Odisha CM urges people to celebrate ‘Odia Pakhya’
- Dispute between HCA and SRH resolved after discussions
- AP Health Minister Satyakumar Yadav Advocates Humane Approach in Medical Practice
- South Central Railway Achieves Record Revenue in Freight Transport for FY 2024-25
- Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings LIVE Score, IPL 2025: LSG Banks on India’s Ignored Pace Duo, PBKS Relies on Uncapped Stars
- Trump Claims India Will Drop Tariffs Substantially Ahead of Reciprocal Tariff Announcement
- GST collections surge 9.9 per cent to Rs 1.96 lakh crore in March
- "TDP Supports Waqf Amendment Bill for Muslim Welfare; JD(U) Opposes Retrospective Implementation"
- New Mangalore Port Sets Record, Handles 46.01 MMT Cargo in FY 2024-25
Dispute between HCA and SRH resolved after discussions
The long-standing dispute between the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has been settled following a crucial meeting between HCA secretary Devraj and SRH representatives.
Hyderabad: The long-standing dispute between the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has been settled following a crucial meeting between HCA secretary Devraj and SRH representatives.
During the discussions, SRH emphasised the need to adhere to the tripartite agreement between SRH, HCA, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The IPL franchise proposed that 10 per cent of the stadium’s seating capacity should be allocated to them as per their agreement. However, the HCA maintained that the existing ticket allocation should remain unchanged.
As part of the settlement, the HCA has been allotted 3,900 complimentary passes. The meeting marks a resolution to the conflict that had caused uncertainty over ticketing rights and seating arrangements at the stadium.
The development ensures clarity for future matches hosted at the venue, bringing relief to both parties involved.