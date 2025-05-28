Live
- Samsung Launches One UI 8 Beta Program, Starting with New Galaxy Foldables
- Gadwal Gears Up for Farmers’ Uprising on May 31: Seed Companies Face Heat Over Exploitation
- Empowering Women: Sakhi One Stop Center Conducts Awareness Program on Legal Rights and 181 Helpline Services in Jogulamba Gadwal
- ‘20 Years From Now, Zoravar Will Be 31-32’: Shikhar Dhawan Shares Emotional Message to His Son Amid Years of Separation
- Rs 3.5 Crore Bridge and Road Repair Works Launched in Alampur Constituency Under MLA Vijayudu’s Supervision
- Nationwide Mock Drills Resume in Four Border States Following Operation Sindoor
- "World War III": Ex-Russian President Warns Trump Over Criticism of Putin
- MP Police speed up preparation for PM Modi's programme in Bhopal on May 31
- Record Paddy Procurement in Gadwal: District Collector Inspects Gurram Gadda Dweep Center, Ensures Prompt Payments to Farmers
- District Collector Urges Coordinated Efforts for Quality Cotton Seed Production in Gadwal
District Collector Urges Coordinated Efforts for Quality Cotton Seed Production in Gadwal
Gadwal: To ensure the supply of quality seeds to farmers, Jogulamba Gadwal District Collector B.M. Santosh stressed the need for seamless coordination...
Gadwal: To ensure the supply of quality seeds to farmers, Jogulamba Gadwal District Collector B.M. Santosh stressed the need for seamless coordination among government officials, seed organizers, and seed companies.
On Wednesday, the Collector chaired a meeting on cotton seed production at the IDOC meeting hall, bringing together officials from the agriculture department, representatives of seed companies, and seed organizers.
Speaking on the occasion, the Collector noted that favorable rainfall this year presents an excellent opportunity for agricultural success. He urged all stakeholders to take proactive measures to avoid crop loss and help farmers earn higher incomes. Highlighting that cotton seed production is a major source of livelihood in the district, he stated that approximately 30,000 acres are under cultivation, supporting the production efforts of 35,000 to 40,000 farmers.
Collector Santosh directed all stakeholders to work collaboratively to ensure good yields for farmers and mutual benefit for all parties. He instructed the seed companies to submit their operational plans for the current year’s seed production. Additionally, companies must provide detailed reports on last year’s seed production, including the number of farmers whose seeds passed the Grow-Out Test (GOT), and the volume of failed seed batches.
The Collector emphasized that seed companies must extend technical support to seed-producing farmers. He urged the companies to regularly train farmers with the help of agricultural experts on how to handle challenges such as extreme heat, heavy rains, pests, and crop diseases.
Strict action will be taken against those selling counterfeit seeds, the Collector warned. He also made it clear that child labor is strictly prohibited in cotton seed production and that any such incidents will result in severe penalties.
Attendees at the meeting included Joint Director of Agriculture Jaggu Naik, District Agriculture Officer Sakriya Naik, ADA Sangeetha Lakshmi, Technical ADA Ramesh, Mandal Agriculture Officers, representatives from seed companies, and seed organizers.