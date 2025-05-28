District Collector Urges Coordinated Efforts for Quality Cotton Seed Production in Gadwal

Gadwal: To ensure the supply of quality seeds to farmers, Jogulamba Gadwal District Collector B.M. Santosh stressed the need for seamless coordination among government officials, seed organizers, and seed companies.

On Wednesday, the Collector chaired a meeting on cotton seed production at the IDOC meeting hall, bringing together officials from the agriculture department, representatives of seed companies, and seed organizers.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector noted that favorable rainfall this year presents an excellent opportunity for agricultural success. He urged all stakeholders to take proactive measures to avoid crop loss and help farmers earn higher incomes. Highlighting that cotton seed production is a major source of livelihood in the district, he stated that approximately 30,000 acres are under cultivation, supporting the production efforts of 35,000 to 40,000 farmers.

Collector Santosh directed all stakeholders to work collaboratively to ensure good yields for farmers and mutual benefit for all parties. He instructed the seed companies to submit their operational plans for the current year’s seed production. Additionally, companies must provide detailed reports on last year’s seed production, including the number of farmers whose seeds passed the Grow-Out Test (GOT), and the volume of failed seed batches.

The Collector emphasized that seed companies must extend technical support to seed-producing farmers. He urged the companies to regularly train farmers with the help of agricultural experts on how to handle challenges such as extreme heat, heavy rains, pests, and crop diseases.

Strict action will be taken against those selling counterfeit seeds, the Collector warned. He also made it clear that child labor is strictly prohibited in cotton seed production and that any such incidents will result in severe penalties.

Attendees at the meeting included Joint Director of Agriculture Jaggu Naik, District Agriculture Officer Sakriya Naik, ADA Sangeetha Lakshmi, Technical ADA Ramesh, Mandal Agriculture Officers, representatives from seed companies, and seed organizers.