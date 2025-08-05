District Gears Up for Kharif-2025: Officials Directed to Ensure Equipment Readiness at Paddy Procurement Centers

Gadwal: In light of the upcoming Kharif-2025 season, District Additional Collector (Revenue) Lakshmi Narayana has directed officials to ensure that all essential equipment is readily available at the paddy procurement centers.

On Tuesday, a review meeting was held in the chamber of the Collector's Office regarding the availability and requirements of equipment at paddy procurement centers for the Kharif-2025 season. The meeting was attended by officials from relevant departments and secretaries of market committees.

During the meeting, the Additional Collector stated that equipment such as tarpaulins, moisture meters, electronic weighing scales, paddy cleaners, paddy dryers, automatic paddy cleaners, caliphers, and husk removers are currently available at the centers. However, he emphasized the need to make any additional equipment available promptly.

He instructed the concerned officers to submit the list of required equipment to the District Marketing Department within two days.

Agriculture officials were also directed to create awareness among farmers about the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) announced for the Kharif season through Agricultural Extension Officers (AEOs).

Additionally, existing equipment at the procurement centers must be quickly returned to the respective market committees. Directions were given to the concerned departments, including the Co-operative and DRDO wings, to facilitate this process efficiently.

The review meeting was attended by District Marketing Officer Pushpamma, District Civil Supplies Officer Swami Kumar, Civil Supplies District Manager Vimala, District Co-operative Officer Srinivas Rao, DRDO AO Siddayya, and other officials.