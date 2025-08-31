  • Menu
Doctors save old man by performing free surgery

Karimnagar: Doctors at the Life Line Hospital here saved the life of an old man by performing free surgery.

The elderly man M Narayana had his leg destroyed. Realising that the infection would damage other organs, Dr Chittumalla Pradeep Kumar saved the old man's life by providing treatment. His life was saved by removing his knee.

Notably, doctors Akanksha and Ishwar Krishi were also among those who provided medical services. Meanwhile, Dr Kumar was felicitated by ashram administrators, Sipelli Veeramadhav on Saturday for his efforts.

