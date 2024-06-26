Don't addict to Drugs Justice Ganta Kavitha Devi

Gadwal: Principal Senior Civil Judge Ganta Kavita devi emphasized the importance of staying away from drugs to safeguard the future of the youth. During the International Anti-Narcotics Day event, a Legal Science Lake was held at MALD Government Degree College by the District Legal Services Authority on Wednesday morning.

Judge Kavitha devi expressed concern over the growing addiction to intoxicants, tobacco, and alcohol among the youth, which she said is ruining their lives and futures. She urged students to concentrate on their education, achieve their goals, and bring pride to their parents and teachers. The judge highlighted the adverse health effects of such addictions and stressed the importance of avoiding them.

The event saw participation from various dignitaries, including College Principal K. Kalandar Pasha, Vice Principal Sripathinayudu, Program Coordinator Dr. P. Lavina Manjulata, Chief Legal Aid Council V. Rajender, Deputy Legal Aid Council M. Lakshmanna, DLSA staff, and students. Students took an oath to stay away from drugs and alcohol following the program.