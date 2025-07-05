Don’t cross party’s Lakshman Rekha: Kharge to Ministers

Hyderabad: The AICC chief Mallikarjuna Kharge on Friday warned the Ministers and MLAs of serious action if they fail to adhere to party’s discipline and cross party line.

During the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting attended by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, AICC incharge Meenakshi Natarajan, others Ministers and members of PAC, Kharge emphasised that the party will not tolerate group politics and asked the ministers to pay focus more on governance and stop making controversial political comments.

The AICC president reiterated that the Ministers and partymen must be disciplined and asked the Ministers not to go overboard and speak on issues which were beyond their authority. He urged partymen to maintain dignity and avoid making announcements which may land the party in trouble and prove detrimental for the prospects. He said that the leadership would not keep quiet and initiate disciplinary action in case the line is crossed.

He also reaffirmed that those who worked would get proper recognition within the party.

Kharge also discussed details about the complaints which landed at the party’s Disciplinary Action Committee with its chairman Mallu Ravi in a separate meeting. As the PAC proceedings continued, the DAC also reviewed the complaints from various Assembly constituencies.