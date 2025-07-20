  • Menu
Double-Decker Bus Collides with Lorry in Nalgonda
Nalgonda: A double-decker bus was involved in a collision with a ready-mix lorry at Yellareddygudem, situated on the Addanki-Narkatpally National Highway, causing significant disruption in the area.

The bus driver sustained serious injuries, while several passengers reported minor injuries as a result of the accident. The incident led to a massive traffic jam, prompting police to arrive on the scene and manage the flow of vehicles.

