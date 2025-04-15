Dr. Anjaneya Goud’s Birthday Celebrated Grandly at Aija with Service-Oriented Programs

Gadwal: The birthday celebrations of former Sports Authority Chairman Dr. Anjaneya Goud were held with great enthusiasm at the Aija Mandal headquarters under the leadership of BRSY (Bharat Rashtra Samithi Youth) leaders. As part of the celebrations, a special program was organized at the Government Hospital in the presence of patients, where a cake was cut and fruits and bread were distributed to the patients.

Speaking on the occasion, BRSY leader Ramakrishna Mudiraj stated that birthday celebrations of Dr. Anjaneya Goud are being conducted in all government hospitals across the district. He highlighted that Dr. Goud has been a pillar of support for the underprivileged communities in the Nadigadda region for the past eight years, extending assistance to hundreds of students and families in need.

Ramakrishna emphasized that various welfare programs are being carried out under the leadership of Anjaneya Goud's close associates. He said, “Wherever there are poor communities, Anjaneya Goud's team is present to support them. That is why we chose to conduct this event at the government hospital where the most needy receive care.”

During the celebrations, several BRSY leaders including Kurva Veeresh, Valmiki Boya Satyam, Veeranna, Mohan Goud, Thimmappa, Anil, Naresh, Mala Veeresh, and Matthali actively participated and extended their heartfelt birthday wishes to Dr. Anjaneya Goud.

The program reflected the social commitment and service-driven approach of Dr. Goud, whose efforts continue to inspire community-based initiatives in the region.