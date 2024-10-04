Dr. SA Sampath Kumar Promises Recognition for Congress Workers at Jogulamba Temple Committee Swearing-In Ceremony.

Alampur (Jogulamba Gadwal District) : As part of the swearing-in ceremony for the newly appointed committee of the Sri Jogulamba Bala Brahmeshwara Swamy Temple in Alampur constituency, Dr. SA Sampath Kumar, former MLA and AICC Secretary, attended a meeting held at the BRS Function Hall today.



During his address, Dr. Sampath Kumar assured that every hardworking Congress worker would be recognized. He mentioned that Seetharam Reddy, who has extensive knowledge of the RDS (Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme), will be appointed as RDS Chairman, while Satish Reddy, who has continuously worked for the Congress Party, will soon be honored with a significant position. Dr. Sampath Kumar emphasized that as long as he is present, he will protect the party workers like the apple of his eye.

He encouraged everyone to fight their local elections as if they were Revanth Reddy or Sampath Kumar themselves, striving for victory. He assured that he is always ready to support their success. Dr. Sampath Kumar also mentioned that numerous honorable positions at village, mandal, and district levels will be given to those who have stood by the Congress Party and worked for its victory.

Further, he expressed his gratitude to Congress Party President Revanth Reddy for giving the honor of appointing Konkala Nageshwar Reddy, with his vast experience as Telangana PCC President, as the Chairman of the Temple Committee—a role that will allow him to serve both the temple and the people of Alampur. Dr. Sampath Kumar conveyed special congratulations to Revanth Reddy and the Congress Party for this decision.



The event was attended by ZP Chairperson Sarita Tirupatiah, Municipal Chairman Keshavulu, ZPTC member Ismail, local mandal presidents, Congress leaders, and a large number of Congress workers.











