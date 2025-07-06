Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee Jayanti Celebrated Grandly in Ayija: A Tribute to the Champion of National Unity

Gadwal: Under the leadership of Kompati Bhagat Reddy, President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Ayija Town unit, the birth anniversary celebrations of Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee were held grandly at the BJP office in Ayija.

The event witnessed the participation of Jogulamba Gadwal District BJP President Tapala RamAnjaneyulu and former district president S. Ramachandra Reddy, who addressed the gathering and highlighted the life and legacy of Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee.

They noted that the birth anniversary of Dr. Mukherjee is observed every year on July 6, as he was born on this day in 1901. He was a prominent Indian political leader, educationist, and legal expert, who played a pivotal role in Indian politics during the post-independence era.

Dr. Mukherjee was the founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in 1951, which later evolved into the present-day Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). As a Union Minister, he served particularly in the education department, contributing significantly to national education policy.

The speakers emphasized Dr. Mukherjee's strong opposition to Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. He vocally resisted the idea of separate laws, flags, and governance within a single country. His famous words, "There cannot be two Constitutions, two Prime Ministers, and two flags in one nation", became a powerful slogan for national integration.

They described him as a symbol of national unity and integrity, who sacrificed his life in the fight for complete integration of Jammu and Kashmir with India.

Several local BJP leaders and activists from Jogulamba Gadwal District participated in the program, including Rajagopal, KK Reddy, Ravi Egbote, Swapna, Nageshwar Reddy, Gopalakrishna, Sanjeeva Reddy, K. Narsinglu, Veeresh Goud, Lakshmanachari, Upender Reddy, Shashi Kumar, Ramakrishna, Rajasekhar, and many others.

The event concluded with floral tributes to Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee and a reaffirmation of the BJP's commitment to his ideals of national unity, sovereignty, and patriotism.