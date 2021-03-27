Efforts on to help public avail welfare schemes

Kongara Kalan: BC Commission member Thaloju Achary held a meeting with district officials of various departments at the conference hall in the District Collectorate here on Saturday. He directed the officials to distribute new ration cards and houses to beneficiaries.

He said efforts should be made to provide welfare schemes and reservations provided by the Central and State governments to eligible BC beneficiaries.

He also instructed Industries Department officials to provide loans to set up industries. He suggested that the bank officials should take steps and ensure that loans reached the beneficiaries to provide quality education to the backward class students in the district with proper facilities in hostels.

He said the distribution of second instalment of sheep in the district should be undertaken soon.

Additional Collector in-charge Tirupati Rao, DRO Haripriya, Ibrahimpatnam RDO Venkatachari, Shadnagar RDO Rajeshwari, Kandukur RDO Ravinder Reddy, district officials, concerned officers and others were present.