Live
- Launch Your Digital Asset Fund With Confidence: A Strategic Guide by CV5 Capital
- Vikram Solar: The Growth Story Behind Its Share Price on the NSE
- RBI imposes monetary penalty on HDFC Bank, Shriram Finance
- Harassment Allegations Rock Rangaraya Medical College; Four Suspended
- Telangana Para-Athletes Association Hails Gold Medal Winners at Indian Open in Bengaluru
- Arunachal Guv bats for enhanced marketing of SHG-made products
- Jogulamba Gadwal Health Department Launches District-Wide Awareness Campaign on Seasonal Diseases and Family Planning
- Gadwal SP Conducts Surprise Visit, Orders Timely Action on SC/ST and Dowry Cases
- Basu Hanumanthu Naidu Rallies BRS Cadre in Maldakal Ahead of Local Body Polls
- World Population Day 2025 Observed with Awareness Rally in Jogulamba Gadwal
Empowering Transgenders: Skill Training Applications Open Until July 23
Gadwal: In a significant move towards empowerment and inclusivity, the government has decided to provide skill development training for unemployed...
Gadwal: In a significant move towards empowerment and inclusivity, the government has decided to provide skill development training for unemployed transgender individuals across the district. The objective is to enhance their employment potential in private sectors and help them establish self-employment ventures through training in various trades.
District Welfare Officer Sunanda, in an official statement, announced that eligible transgender candidates can apply online through the official website https://wdsc.telangana.gov.in. The government is offering training in the following skill areas:
Driving
Photography & Videography
Beautician course
Jute Bag Tailoring
Logistics sector
These training programs are aimed at equipping the transgender community with practical skills that can pave the way for sustainable self-employment and financial independence.
Important Details:
Last date to apply: July 23, 2025
Application process: Online through the website https://wdsc.telangana.gov.in
Employment seekers among the transgender community must also register themselves through the same website for job opportunities.
District authorities urged all interested transgender individuals to utilize this golden opportunity and apply promptly with their full details. For more information, applicants can contact the helpline number: 040-24559050.
This initiative is part of the government's broader mission to promote equal opportunities and dignified livelihoods for all sections of society, especially marginalized groups like the transgender community.