Empowering Transgenders: Skill Training Applications Open Until July 23

Gadwal: In a significant move towards empowerment and inclusivity, the government has decided to provide skill development training for unemployed transgender individuals across the district. The objective is to enhance their employment potential in private sectors and help them establish self-employment ventures through training in various trades.

District Welfare Officer Sunanda, in an official statement, announced that eligible transgender candidates can apply online through the official website https://wdsc.telangana.gov.in. The government is offering training in the following skill areas:

Driving

Photography & Videography

Beautician course

Jute Bag Tailoring

Logistics sector

These training programs are aimed at equipping the transgender community with practical skills that can pave the way for sustainable self-employment and financial independence.

Important Details:

Last date to apply: July 23, 2025

Application process: Online through the website https://wdsc.telangana.gov.in

Employment seekers among the transgender community must also register themselves through the same website for job opportunities.

District authorities urged all interested transgender individuals to utilize this golden opportunity and apply promptly with their full details. For more information, applicants can contact the helpline number: 040-24559050.

This initiative is part of the government's broader mission to promote equal opportunities and dignified livelihoods for all sections of society, especially marginalized groups like the transgender community.