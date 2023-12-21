  • Menu
Encroached road restored in Mansurabad Of GHMC

GHMC Deputy Floor Leader Mansurabad Division Corporator Koppula Narasimha Reddy personally inspected

GHMC Town Planning Officers ACP Pavani Garu demolished the wall with JCB in the presence of the colony residents. The residents of the respective colonies expressed joy after the road was restored.





