Live
- Vinod Film Academy celebrates grand third anniversary
- IND W v AUS W: Shafali, Smriti hammer Australia after Pooja, Sneh bowl them out for 219
- Congress says 'Sunburn' promotes drugs culture in Goa
- Naga Chaitanya’s ‘Thandel’ hits the sets in Udupi
- Markets likely to move in a range
- Nitish Kumar likely to remove Lalan Singh as JD-U President, take over post himself
- Terrorists ambush army vehicle in J&K’s Poonch
- Rise in oil prices can hinder market rally of last 2 months
- Munawar, Ayesha’s chemistry, captaincy task steal the show
- ‘Bigg Boss 17’: Ayesha gives Munawar a haircut
Just In
Encroached road restored in Mansurabad Of GHMC
Highlights
GHMC Deputy Floor Leader Mansurabad Division Corporator Koppula Narasimha Reddy personally inspected
GHMC Deputy Floor Leader Mansurabad Division Corporator Koppula Narasimha Reddy personally inspected the link road leading to many colonies which were occupied yesterday and expressed his anger against the GHMC officials.
GHMC Town Planning Officers ACP Pavani Garu demolished the wall with JCB in the presence of the colony residents. The residents of the respective colonies expressed joy after the road was restored.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS