Endoscopic spine surgery launched at AIIMS

Bibinagar (Yadadri-Bhongir): “Patients suffering from spinal diseases are encouraged to take advantage of the state-of-the-art surgical services offered by AIIMS Medical College,” said Dr Maheshwar Lakki Reddy, Head of the Department of Orthopaedics, and Spine Surgeon Dr Syed Iftekar.

Speaking on Friday, during the launch of endoscopic spine surgery services at AIIMS, they highlighted that this technology marks a new era in spinal surgery, ensuring quicker recovery. Patients with chronic back pain can undergo minimally invasive procedures using an endoscope.

They emphasized their commitment to providing world-class treatment. The endoscopic procedure, combined with advanced surgical techniques, results in minimal blood loss and rapid pain relief post-treatment.