Every poor family will get a house: Ponguleti

Bhadrachalam: Revenue and Housing and Information & PR Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said the Congress government is committed to building Indiramma houses for every very poor family in the temple town of Bhadrachalam.

The minister, Mahabubabad MP Balaram Naik, handed over 117 houses to beneficiaries at AMC Colony in Bhadrachalam after their renovation was carried out at a cost of Rs 7.36 crore. He expressed satisfaction that the government could provide all facilities in the colony and carried out repairs wherever needed. He reminded the people that the Indiramma government took up 25 lakh Indiramma houses from 2004 to 2014. However, in the last ten years, housing for the poor was neglected. On coming to power, the Congress government found 1,56,000 houses incomplete and took up their renovation, besides creating necessary amenities in their habitations. So far, 96,000 houses were completed and provided to the poor, which reflected the commitment of the Congress government.

The minister informed said that a pilot project had been taken to undertake the construction of 35,000 Indiramma houses in each Assembly constituency, for which Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy sanctioned Rs 387 crore.

The government would not relent till every poor family was provided with Indiramma houses by Ugadi, he added.

In the remaining term of the government, it had been decided to meet a target of providing 20 lakh houses to poor households. He vowed that in the district houses would be built for every poor tribal family in remote tribal villages with the blessings of Lord Sri Sitaramachandra.