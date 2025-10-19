Everyone knows who ruled like ‘Dandupalya’: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: IT and Industries minister D Sridhar Babu has strongly countered the opposition’s allegations against the State Cabinet, describing them as “baseless, politically motivated, and born out of frustration and intolerance.”

In a statement issued on Saturday, Sridhar Babu said, “The people of Telangana very well know who ruled in the manner of ‘Dandupalya’. Those who once wielded power with arrogance are now frustrated, resorting to false propaganda against the present Cabinet.”

He asserted that the Revanth Reddy-led Cabinet is working collectively and transparently towards the holistic development of Telangana. “There are no personal agendas within this Cabinet — our only agenda is the progress and aspirations of the people of Telangana,” he emphasised.

Condemning rumours about alleged internal conflicts within the Cabinet, Sridhar Babu said, “those fabricating such stories to divert attention from their own failures should perhaps try writing for films — they seem to have a flair for fiction.”

He added that the government’s focus remains firmly on value-based growth and transparent governance. “If our administration were as ineffective as they claim, would Telangana have attracted Rs 3.2 lakh crore in investments over the past 20 months,” he asked.

“If our ministers were divided by personal differences, how would global giants like Eli Lilly choose Telangana for investment,” Sridhar Babu questioned. “Ours is not a government of words, but one of action and performance. Those attempting to sling mud to hide their own failures should stop this mind game,” he cautioned.

He further remarked, “It is evident that the opposition, unable to digest their loss of power, is trying to conceal its history of governance failures through misinformation. But the discerning people of Telangana will not fall for these conspiracies.”

