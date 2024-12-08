Live
Just In
Ex UM criticises MLA Rakesh
Nizamabad’s Armoor MLA Paidi Rakesh Reddy was likened to ‘Mangalam Srinivas’ by former Union Minister Venugopala Chary during a press conference held at the Congress party office on Saturday.
Speaking at the conference, Venu Gopal commended Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s leadership, highlighting the rapid implementation of welfare schemes such as free bus services for women, 200 units of free electricity, and others.
He criticised the BJP and BRS for alleged secret coalitions and questioned the BJP’s silence on Telangana’s dues under the Reorganization Act. Chari praised Congress initiatives in Nizamabad, including pipeline construction under the Amrit scheme and underground drainage development, while announcing two new cotton research centers for Telangana.
Highlighting the government’s success, he noted Rs 61,145 crore allocated to welfare schemes and 53,000 jobs created within a year. He urged opposition parties to recognize the government’s efforts and offer constructive feedback. The event was attended by leaders including Manala Mohan Reddy, NUDA Chairman Kesh Venu, and others.